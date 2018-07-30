Big news week in Crittenden County

A couple of area businesses are either closed or closing, the fairgrounds is bustling, a new Miss Crittenden County will be crowned tonight, there's a big country music festival in the county this weekend and a temporary road allowing for the completion of US 641 is now open south of town.
Additionally, it's time for the newspaper's Back to School Special Section. It will be available in the printed edition on Wednesday.
Stay tuned... there's so much going on right now and we're doing out best to keep your informed.