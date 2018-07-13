Kentucky Turkey Survey for Hunters

“Since 1984, this survey has provided data on turkey productivity and survival in Kentucky,” Danks said. “Traditionally, we’ve asked people to fill out surveys then mail them in. Adding apps and the web-based survey makes it faster and more convenient for people to help out with this important research.”
Danks encourages hunters, wildlife watchers and anyone who spends time traveling the state to participate in the survey. The department gathers survey information in July and August.
Survey results help researchers determine if weather conditions in the spring have affected the number of young turkeys surviving into the summer. For those wishing to participate in the turkey survey, visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website at fw.ky.gov. Click the “seasons” tab, then use the pull-down menu for “hunt” on the top left corner of the page. Select “game species” followed by “spring turkey” for a print and mail survey form. Or just CLICK HERE.