Ky. 1917 shut cut off for culvert work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC) plans to close a section of Ky. 1917 in Crittenden County starting Monday.
Ky. 1917 will be closed around mile-points 0.3 and 0.4 to allow two culverts to be replaced. This is in the Shady Grove area between where Ky. 1917 meets Wolf Creek Road and the end of state maintenance at Providence Road.
Each of the old culverts that carry branches of Wolf Creek under the roadway will be dug out and replaced with a 10-foot wide by 6-foot tall steel culvert. This will require the roadway to remain closed around the clock all week in this area.
Ky. 1917 is expected to close at this site at approximately 7 a.m. Monday and remain closed until sometime on Friday afternoon.
There will be no marked detour. This work is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.