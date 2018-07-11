No foul play suspect in deaths

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of a husband and wife found at their Livingston County home Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police say preliminary results of autopsies performed today on Terry Burnette, 57, and Deborah Burnette, 56, indicate that Deborah Burnette died from a brain aneurysm and Terry Burnette died from a weak heart, which was a result of chronic medical issues.
The Burnettes were found dead at their home on US 60 East in Burna shortly after 4pm yesterday. Terry Burnette was found in the front yard, and Deborah Burnette was found in her bedroom.