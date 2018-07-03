.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

On newsstands today!

Because of the 4th of July holiday, The Crittenden Press will be closed tomorrow. But the newspaper is already available on stands today. Pick a copy this week and read the stories behind the following headlines and more:
  • Dangerous summer swelter continues to bake county, state, most of country
  • Cave In Rock Ferry running 6-6, 7 days
  • Medicaid cut to 860 in county
  • Rare daytime burglary investigated
  • Teaching lured Brown from journalism
  • Cemetery association copes with Fox’s death
  • Ky. soybean planted acreage at all-time high
  • Ky. 1917 closed next week for culvert replacement
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: 20 hours a week cruel?
  • EDITORIAL: Pen remains mightier than sword (or gun)
  • OPINION: 4th of July: A reflection on progress
  • OPINION: All lives should matter equally
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Extreme weather hit county in 1940
  • SPORTS: Football dead for now; quite lively next week
  • SPORTS: Adams Pro Tour golfer bringing game to Marion
