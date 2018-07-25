U.S. 641 diversion delayed...again

UPDATE, 1:15 PM: The opening of the diversion for U.S. 641 construction, just this morning pushed to Friday, has now been postponed until Monday.
ORIGINAL POST, 10:30 AM: The U.S. 641 diversion road that was slated to open today or Thursday has now been pushed to Friday. A story in this week's edition of The Crittenden Press reports it was scheduled to open by Thursday based on the latest information at press time. However, an update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 9:50 a.m. this morning noted that the projection had changed. The update came well after this week's edition had been printed.
The diversion road will act as a bypass to the work on the relocated U.S. 641 to tie it in with the existing roadway.