What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Taxpayers are now forking out about a quarter of what they once paid to keep Crittenden County Detention Center open, freeing up hundreds of thousands in tax revenue to benefit everyone living outside the walls of the jail. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, Jailer Robbie Kirk needed only $317,000 transferred from the county’s general fund to balance the lockup’s 2017-18 budget.

  • State police investigating Crayne burglary, assault
  • Unrest in Haiti delays return for church youth
  • Duncan 2nd ordained minister on MPD force
  • Finances improve, hope pervasive with CCEDC
  • McDaniel files for school board
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Neighbors being ‘neighborly’ for 4th
  • Former librarian pens second Christian novel
  • Child marriage limits among new Ky. laws taking effect
  • CCMS looking for new principal
  • Experiment drifts down on Tolu from St. Louis
  • Hurley joins county’s 911 dispatching staff
  • No relief in sight from heat index values reaching 100
  • PSC stepping up state’s call-before-you-dig law
  • SPORTS: Local golfers headline summer sporting competition
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Search for gold, silver, oil recurring local story
  • eBooks, audio on display by Digital Bookmobile
