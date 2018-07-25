What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For more on this important story and the following headlines, pick up this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Collins resigns board of education seat
- Longtime CCMS teacher transitions to principal
- Director brings zeal to economic development
- Diversion to bypass U.S. 641 work opens
- Roads weigh heavy at fiscal court meeting
- Conservation District struggling with funds
- Par 4 Plastics launches new brand identity
- CEO of health group in Marion to discuss reducing cancer risk
- Dual credit opportunities now at MCC campus
- History quilted in church keepsake
- SPORTS: Greenwell grooving swing for state run
- SPORTS: Pre-season competition kicks off 2018 football
- SPORTS: UK football schedule
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK tops in SEC in returning gridiron defense
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Restaurants gone but not forgotten
- Despite improvements, Ky. near bottom in senior health
- AG warns of new Medicare card scams
- Myriad services aim to offer seniors help
- Baby Boomers drive up U.S. age; Midwest grows younger in last 7 years
- USDA food program helping local at-risk seniors
- Social Security loses 3rd of value since 2000