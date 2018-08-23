YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Area Deaths
Bernice Eloise Jennings, 84, of Marion
died Thursday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan Allen, 34, of Marion
died Saturday. Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
