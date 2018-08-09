Chamber honors Rogers Group

Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Rogers Group with its Business of the Month Award. Rogers Group donated several tons of gravel to the fairgrounds to help improve parking and driving areas inside the complex. The Crittenden County Lions Club just finished hosting its 2018 county fair. Rogers Group, Inc. has been operating a limestone rock quarry in Crittenden County for 18 years. It had mined aggregate at the former Kentucky Stone quarry on U.S. 60 East for several years before moving to a new quarry on Ky. 1668 in 2010. Rogers Group has a dozen employees with its opeations in Crittenden County. Pictured are Chamber Director (from left) Michael Parshall, Executive Director Susan Alexander, Director Madison Qualls, Director Kelsey Berry, Rogers Group representative Amanda Dossett, Chamber Director Shana West and Chamber Director Dee Heimgartner.