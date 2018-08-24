Check your driver's license expiration

Crittenden Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Guill is reminding local drivers to check their license expiration date, as the Commonwealth of Kentucky no longer mails renewal notices to drivers.
However, Guill said license holders can now sign up for an email reminder from the state as to when their license is about to expire. Sign up for this service at the Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk's office.
She said a number of local residents have unwittingly been driving on expired licenses. A license is good for four years. The expiration date is printed on the front of the license.