Cut Above hosts Grand Opening

A Cut Above Meat Market held its Grand Opening Tuesday afternoon at the town's new butcher shop on South Main Street. Sharon and Tony McDonald opened the business a few weeks ago and this week hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community leaders.
Among those attending to celebrate alongside the McDonalds and their employees were contractors who helped build the new facility, bankers, city leaders and Chamber of Commerce members.
In addition to its retail business, A Cut Above also provides a food service for the river transport industry.