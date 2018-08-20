YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, August 20, 2018
Fiscal court meets in special session Tuesday
Crittenden Fiscal Court will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the sole purpose of appointing an interim county treasurer until Sue Padget returns from a health-related issue.
Crittenden Press Online
8/20/2018 09:58:00 AM
