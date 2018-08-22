High-speed pursuit last night near Salem

Livingston County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Kirk was patrolling in Salem about 6 p.m., when he observed a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on US 60 driven by Clayton Dickerson, 22, who the deputy knew to have an active warrant against him from Crittenden County for theft.
When the deputy tried to stop the PT Cruiser, Dickerson sped away, turned into a gas station parking lot and circled the building. Dickerson then drove onto Ky. 133 and the chase headed toward Lola, where Dickerson eventually crashed on Slocum Road and Dickerson took off running in a soybean field but was caught.
Dickerson was lodged in the McCracken County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree fleeing or evading police, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving without a license and other traffic offenses.