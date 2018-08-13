Pilot's eclipse flight lands new home, starts aircraft group

|Daniel Rubino moved to Marion after landing here
last year during the solar eclipse.
You might credit the 2017 solar eclipse for the development of this group, which is one of 1,600 worldwide but rare in this part of the country. It is the only EAA chapter between Evansville, Ind., and Paris, Tenn.
Daniel Rubino and his wife Annie flew into Marion’s airport last August to view the solar eclipse. Theirs was one of 60 planes arriving in Marion specifically for the eclipse, due to Marion’s expanded viewing time during the solar event. The Rubinos liked Marion well enough that they decided to relocate here from the Chicago area.
Rubino is president of the newly formed EAA Chapter 1619 incorporated at the Marion-Crittenden County Airport. There are 15 members so far, and an organizational meeting at 7 p.m., tomorrow night (Aug. 14) will offer more details to interested pilots and aviation enthusiasts.
“You don’t have to be a pilot, just interested in aviation,” Rubino said. “The EAA has divisions focusing on home-built airplanes, ultralights, light sport, warbirds, vintage aircraft and aerobatics,” Rubino explains.
The EAA opens the door to many exciting opportunities for youth interested in aviation, said Jim Johnson, a local pilot and airport board chairman.
Young Eagle rides will be free to children ages 8-17, and the local chapter is planning its first Young Eagle Rally for October.
As a past president of an EAA chapter in Illinois, Rubino knows Young Eagles who evolved into pilots and others whose interest in aviation originated due to the EAA program. There are also summer camps for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) designed for youngsters with a potential career in mechanics and other careers that support commercial aviation, Rubino said.
Rubino encourages anyone with an interest to attend the informational meeting. There will be monthly social and educational activities offered by the EAA.