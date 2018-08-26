Tune in to our new You Tube Coach's Show

You Tube Channel with head football Coach Sean Thompson, along with some special guests like senior center Brock Langton (pictured), who was featured on the first episode last week.
Watch the show anytime from your smartphone or computer. It's available 24/7.
Coach Thompson will discus each week's upcoming matchup and we will have some entertaining and colorful skits with Rocket football players.
Click here to review videos on our Channel and hit the Subscribe button so you will not miss an episode or any of the other video productions by The Crittenden Press Online.