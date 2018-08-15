Tyson is world champion jump roper

A former Marion girl is now a world champion jump roper.
Katie Tyson, 19, of Shelbyville, Ind., and her teammates won four titles in various divisions at the Wold Jump Jump Rope Championships last month in Orlando, Fla.
The four-person team competed against others from countries around the globe.
Tyson was born in Marion lived here with her parents, Scott and Lori, until the family moved to Indiana when she was seven. She still has family here.
A student majoring in forensics and biology at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, Tyson had competed a number of other times in the World Championships, but this was her squad’s best performance ever. They compete under the moniker Indy Air Bears and have been doing this at a high level for about 10 years.
WTHR-TV Channel 13 is Indianapolis produced a segment about the girls’ championships. You can see it below.