4 feared dead in early-morning house fire

Update 12:21pm
Four people have now been confirmed dead in this mobile home fire, according to County Coroner Brad Gilbert. The identities have still not been released, but it appears that the dead include two young adults, an elderly adult and a very young child, according to authorities.
Updated 9:41am
Two people are confirmed dead and investigators fear that perhaps two more may have perished in a mobile home fire early this morning in rural Crittenden County near New Union Church.
Firemen from Crittenden County and Salem volunteer fire departments were dispatched to Watson Cemetery Road at 4am Sunday, an area near the county line not far from Lola, Ky.
One child was reportedly rescued from the home by a family member who lived nearby. That rescue, purportedly occurred before firefighters arrived on scene, according to investigators, who have yet to interview the survivor or the person who allegedly rescued the child.
Three adults and another child were believed inside.
Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert had been on the scene since before daylight. Gilbert said identities will not be released until the investigation at the location is complete, perhaps later today or tomorrow.
Investigators are asking motorists and curiosity seekers to please avoid the area as fire trucks and those conducting the investigation need ready access to the scene without added traffic.
Four people have now been confirmed dead in this mobile home fire, according to County Coroner Brad Gilbert. The identities have still not been released, but it appears that the dead include two young adults, an elderly adult and a very young child, according to authorities.
Updated 9:41am
Two people are confirmed dead and investigators fear that perhaps two more may have perished in a mobile home fire early this morning in rural Crittenden County near New Union Church.
Firemen from Crittenden County and Salem volunteer fire departments were dispatched to Watson Cemetery Road at 4am Sunday, an area near the county line not far from Lola, Ky.
One child was reportedly rescued from the home by a family member who lived nearby. That rescue, purportedly occurred before firefighters arrived on scene, according to investigators, who have yet to interview the survivor or the person who allegedly rescued the child.
Three adults and another child were believed inside.
Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert had been on the scene since before daylight. Gilbert said identities will not be released until the investigation at the location is complete, perhaps later today or tomorrow.
Investigators are asking motorists and curiosity seekers to please avoid the area as fire trucks and those conducting the investigation need ready access to the scene without added traffic.
Raw video from the scene this morning
shows firefighters and law enforcement