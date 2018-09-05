Arrangements for fire victims announced

Read about reaction to the mother's heroism and sacrifice as the mobile home was engulfed in flames.
Below are funeral arrangements, which have just been finalized, for the fire victims.
Nathan DeWayne Hillard, 18 months, of Salem, KY. died Sunday September 2, 2018 at his home in Salem, KY.
Survivors include his sister, Jessie Claire Hillard of Salem, KY.; grandparents, Kristie Dickerson of Salem, KY. and Stephen W. Dickerson of Hampton, KY.; grandmother, Janie Hillard of Salem, KY.; great grandparents, Larry W. and Hazel Dickerson of Hampton, KY.; great grandparents, Robert and Betty Prince of Milton, KY. and Robert Lee Hillard of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay Dickerson and Waylon D. Hillard.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday September 8, 2018 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. The family will receive visitors from Noon Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Graveside services are also scheduled for 2 PM Sunday September 9, 2018 at Hampton Cemetery.
Lindsay Danielle Dickerson, 26, of Salem, KY. died Sunday September 2, 2018 at her home in Salem, KY.
Survivors include her mother, Kristie Dickerson of Salem, KY.; father, Stephen W. Dickerson of Hampton, KY.; daughter, Jessie Claire Hillard of Salem, KY.; brother, Clayton Caleb Dickerson of Marion, KY.; grandparents, Larry W. and Hazel Dickerson of Hampton, KY.; aunt Tammy (Richard) Doom of Smithland, KY. and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan D. Hillard.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday September 8, 2018 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. The family will receive visitors from Noon Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Waylon DeWayne Hillard, 32, of Salem, KY. died Sunday September 2, 2018 at his home in Salem, KY.
Survivors include his mother, Janie Hillard of Salem, KY.; daughter, Jessie Claire Hillard of Salem, KY.; sisters, Mary Frances Hillard of Salem, KY., Heather Renee Hillard of Lebanon, KY. and Melissa Jane Hillard of Radcliff, KY.; step sister, Santana Maddox of Lebanon, KY.; grandparents, Robert and Betty Prince of Milton, KY. and Robert Lee Hillard of Ohio.
He was preceded by his father, Bobby Wayne Hillard; son, Nathan Hillard; step brother, Jeremy Scott and sister, Angela Dawn Hillard.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday September 8, 2018 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. The family will receive visitors from Noon Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Kenneth Shelby Belt, 76, of Salem, KY. died Sunday September 2, 2018 at his home in Salem. He attended Salem Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristie Dickerson of Salem, KY. and Stacy Meadows of Paducah, KY.; brothers, Donald Belt of Lola, KY. and Jewell Belt of Hanson, KY.; sister, Velvie Walker of Evansville, IN.; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Cenia Belt; 1st wife, Beverly Belt; 2nd wife, Sandra Linzy; daughter, April Belt; granddaughter, Lindsay Dickerson and great grandson, Nathan Hillard.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday September 8, 2018 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. The family will receive visitors from Noon Saturday until service time.
