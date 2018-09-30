Fall No Burning Season starts Monday

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued its fall No Burning Order.
State law restricts open burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the fall wildfire hazard season, which run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15.
By restricting burning until after 6 p.m., winds are typically lower and humidity higher, making outdoor fires more manageable and less likely to become wildfires.
Anyone considering doing outdoor burning should read the Kentucky Division for Air Quality’s web page on open burning here, or call the Division for Air Quality at (502) 782-6592 to learn about other specific regulations before burning