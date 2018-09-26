Ferry funding approved, back to 16 hours

Copyright 2018 - The Crittenden Press
A Wednesday afternoon conference call between Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, ferry operators and local officials netted positive results for those holding their breath with regard to a temporary ferry contract that was set to expire on Sunday.
The ferry is expected to be back to operating 16 hours a day, 365 days a year starting next week, according to Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. Although a final contract has not been signed, language has been agreed upon by the principal parties.
In this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, there are more details about negotiations that led up to Wednesday's tentative agreement. At press time for the printed newspaper on Tuesday evening, it was still unclear whether the ferry would continue operating after Sunday when a 90-day pact signed in July was to expire.
Newcom said it's great news for western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
The ferry had been operating for only 12 hours a day – 6am to 6pm – during the temporary contract period. Financial issues had been responsible for creating a situation that almost led to a shutdown of the ferry three months ago. The short-term agreement was initiated in order to allow the service to continue while Kentucky and Illinois negotiated another long-term deal.
If the new deal is confirmed, it promises to pay the ferry owner about $1.2 million annually.
