Ferry funding is officially approved

The new funding agreement is now official between Kentucky, Illinois and the Ohio River Authority to restore the Cave In Rock Ferry to a 16-hour service and avoid a possible shutdown.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made the official announcement this afternoon. The Crittenden Press Online reported Wednesday that a verbal agreement had been reached. The pact has now been signed by all parties.
On Monday, the ferry will be back to a 16-hour operating schedule, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
A $2.15 million funding commitment between the Kentucky and Illinois will assure that the ferry operates on this schedule through June 30, 2020.
“This collaborative effort between the states and the Crittenden Fiscal Court fully restores a vital transportation link to travelers in the area and follows through on our commitment to present a solution based on funding assessments,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas.