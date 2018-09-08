Gilchrist finishes 8th in state tournament

|Gilchrist hits a drive at Saturday's
All A Tournament in Richmond.
Gilchrist, a five-time qualifier for the state championship event for small schools, was 8th overall.
Read the story about her weekend round and how she approached it in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, which will be on newsstands on Wednesday.
Want to never miss a story like this? Subscribe now to the online full version or the traditional print newspaper that will be mailed to your home.
By subscribing you can be sure stories like this will continue coming your way.
Read it today or your might hear about it next week!
©Copyright 2018
The Crittenden Press
©Copyright 2018
The Crittenden Press