Homecoming parade draws 40 entries

|Bird's eye view of this afternoon's parade.
Main Street was full of observers and about 40 entries participated in the parade, which kicked off the weekend's featured homecoming activities.
Tonight is the powder puff football game at Rocket Stadium and on Friday night a ceremony to crown a homecoming king and queen begins at about 6:15pm.
Webster County will be the Rockets' homecoming opponent on the football field. Kickoff is at 7pm Friday.
Crittenden County is 3-1 in its games this season while Webster County is 1-3.