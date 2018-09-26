YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Pole prayer vigil at schools
A large crowd gathered for the See You at the Pole prayer session at Crittenden County high and middle schools this morning.
There was a similar opportunity for students at the elementary school.
Students led prayer at each location.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/26/2018 07:56:00 AM
