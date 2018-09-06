Public event to discuss hospital's future

The meeting will be held at Marion Ed-Tech Center on Industrial Drive.
County officials and hospital directors will be there attempting to answer all questions.
Crittenden Health System's Board of Directors has proposed selling the hospital (an independent non-profit corporation) and the real estate (which is owned by the county) to Rural Health Group Consolidated, an affiliate company of a firm hired last fall to manage the hospital.
A couple of newspaper articles published by The Crittenden Press over the past few weeks have tried to answer many of the questions local residents may have with regard to the potential sale. If you have other questions or just want to listen in at the meeting next week, it is open to everyone.
Read it now, or hear it next week
