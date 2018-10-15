YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 15, 2018
Area deaths
Harold Loyd Crouch, 85, of Smithland
died Sunday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services of Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Hrapeck, 84, of Marion
died Friday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/15/2018 03:33:00 PM
