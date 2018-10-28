YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Area Deaths
Betty Lee Lynn, 82, of Marion
died Saturday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Joyce Kirk, 88, of Salem
died today. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
10/28/2018 06:48:00 PM
