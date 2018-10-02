YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Coffee with a Cop Wednesday
Stop by McDonald's restaurant on Main Street in Marion between 6:30am and 7:30am Wednesday for a chance to talk with officers over coffee.
A Coffee with a Cop program is getting started here. It's an outreach program between area law enforcement and the public. This will be the first Coffee with a Cop opportunity, but look for more to come.
The effort is being headed up by school resource officer Deputy John Shofner.