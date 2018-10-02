Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Coffee with a Cop Wednesday

Want to visit with some of Marion and Crittenden County's finest?

Stop by McDonald's restaurant on Main Street in Marion between 6:30am and 7:30am Wednesday for a chance to talk with officers over coffee.

A Coffee with a Cop program is getting started here. It's an outreach program between area law enforcement and the public. This will be the first Coffee with a Cop opportunity, but look for more to come.

The effort is being headed up by school resource officer Deputy John Shofner.


