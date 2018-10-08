County leaders to meet Tuesday on hospital

If the court wants to deal with this issue at next week's regular fiscal court meeting, KRS requires that notice of sealed bids be published and made public at least seven days prior to the opening of those bids.
The fiscal court will meet in regular session at 8:30am Thursday, Oct. 18.
This notice was issued at 9:25am Monday morning by Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
County leaders have for a few weeks been contemplating a proposal by an outside firm to purchase Crittenden Health Systems, the non-profit organization that operates the hospital and other local healthcare services. The hospital property is owned by the county and can only be sold through public auction.