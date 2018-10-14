YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Deer Lakes Golf Course burglarized
Livingston County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance in solving a burglary at Salem's Deer Lakes Golf Course this weekend.
Clubs, golf bags and other items were taken from the course's cart sheds late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary can call the sheriff's department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1 800-222-5555. A cash reward could be available.