First responders working crash on Claylick Creek Road

UPDATE: When first responders arrived at the scene, it was determined that the victims were out of the vehicle and appeared to not have any serious injuries.
ORGINAL POST
First responders from Crittenden County and Salem responded to a single-vehicle injury accident on Claylick Creek Road near the Wolf Creek Bridge in the rural southern part of the county. The accident happened about 7pm.
EMS, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Salem Fire Department and the sheriff's department have all been dispatched to the scene.