Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Gilchrist makes cut at state golf tournament
For the first time in three appearances in the state tournament, she has made the cut and is teeing off this morning at 9:30am in the championship round, 9 strokes off the current leaders, who shot even par yesterday.
Gilchrist spent last night not knowing whether she'd made the cut or not, because bad weather had postponed part of the first round. Several golfers had to complete a few holes early this morning before the cut could be determined and the final 18 could be played.
Gilchrist hadn’t made the cut in two previous years with scores in the mid 80s, missing the break by five and six strokes. One of her primary goals this time was to get to the final round.