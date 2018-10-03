Gilchrist makes cut at state golf tournament

Ferry funding approved, back to 16 hours Copyright 2018 - The Crittenden Press The Cave In Rock Ferry could be back to full service starting Monday. That means running from 6...

Temporary ferry contract will end unless agreement reached by Sept. 30 Ferry owner Lonnie Lewis heads to his backhoe which he has been using, trying to fend off a swollen Ohio River at the Cave In Rock Ferry. ...

What's News this Week in Crittenden County? There's lots going on in Marion and Crittenden County this week and your one-stop spot for all of the local news is The Crittenden Pre...

Seven Springs Revival next week Click Image to Enlarge