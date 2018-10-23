Middle school basketball underway

|Crittenden County MS girls beat Dawson
Springs in a DH last week to open the
basketball season. The boys opened with
John Paul II with a win. See The Press for
scores and highlights.
Oct. 23 Girls host Lyon County
Oct. 25 Girls host Trigg County
Oct. 25 Boys at Trigg County
Oct. 29 at Webster County
Oct. 30 Girls host Livingston Central
Nov. 1 Girls at Trigg County
Nov. 5 Boys host Lyon County
Nov. 6 Girls at Union County
Nov. 6 Boys at Livingston Central
Nov. 8 Girls at Caldwell County
Nov. 8 Boys host Dawson Springs
Nov. 9 Boys & Girls host John Paul II
Nov. 12 Boys host Livingston Central
Nov. 13 Girls at Livingston Central
Nov. 13 Boys host Trigg County
Nov. 15 Boys at Union County
Nov. 15 Girls host Union County
Nov. 19 Boys at Dawson Springs
Nov. 20 Girls at Lyon County
Nov. 20 Boys host Caldwell County
Nov. 27 Girls host Dawson Springs
Nov. 27 Boys at Lyon County
Nov. 29 Girls host Caldwell County
Dec. 4 Boys at Caldwell County
Dec. 6-8 7th Tournament at Livingston
Dec. 13-15 8th Tournament at Crittenden
Jan. 8 Boys host Webster County