Paving on US 60 from Marion to KY 1668

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be paving along a section of US 60 in Crittenden County starting on Tuesday.
The area where paving is planned is between the red light in Marion at the intersection of US 641 and Crittenden Springs Road (KY. 1668), a distance of just over two miles. Milling has already been completed along this work zone.
This work zone will include the segment in front of the high school.
The job is expected to take about 10 working days, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.