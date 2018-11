New 641 intersections pose possible danger When the first traffic begins to flow on the new U.S. 641 from Marion to Fredonia in a few days, drivers will need to be vigilant to pote...

Trask, former WMJL station manager, dies Former WMJL radio station manager Blair Trask died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day at a hospital in Indiana. Trask, 60, is widely cr...

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 641 to Close Monday DETOUR Click to enlarge U.S. 641 just south of the Crittenden-Caldwell County line will be closed for several days to all through traff...

Blessed and Thankful A grateful heart we have at The Crittenden Press for this community, our customers and readers. We are grateful for so much more, but yo...