Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Bullet on bus investigation is concluded
After interviewing several students and watching bus video, school officials said it is impossible to determine how or when the bullet was brought onto the bus.
"We feel the action did not involve 'sinister intent' based on the information we gathered from video and student interviews," said Supt. Vince Clark. "The take-away from this incident is that we all have a role to play in providing safety and security for our students and community. Parents and family members need to secure all ammunition and weapons in a secure place in the home, preferably in separate locations. Additionally, all students and staff will continue to be vigilant, as safety and security continue to be our top priority."
The student who found the small-caliber, undischarged bullet, gave it to the bus driver, who then reported immediately to school officials. The bus was already on campus when the driver was altered to the situation. The bus was secured and students and the bus were thoroughly searched, the school district said. After the search found nothing additional, students went to class.