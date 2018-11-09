YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 9, 2018
City's Leaf Collection Schedule
Pick-up will be conducted Monday through Thursday of each week, except for Thanksgiving Day.
A general, citywide collection is slated for December to wrap up the service for the year.
Here is the schedule:
Quadrant 1
Area north of West Bellville Street and west of North Main Street/Fords Ferry Road.
Pickup will be Nov. 5, 12, 13, 26, 27 and Dec. 6 and 10.
Quadrant 2
Area north of East Bellville Street and east of North Main Street/Fords Ferry Road.
Pickup will be Nov. 6, 14, 15, 28, 29 and Dec. 11 and 12.
Quadrant 3
Area south of East Bellville Street and east of South Main Street.
Pickup will be Nov. 7 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 13.
Quadrant 4
Area south of West Bellville Street and west of South Main Street.
Pickup will be Nov. 8, 20 and 21 and Dec. 4, 5, 17 and 18.
Random collection
Citywide collection in areas where necessary will take place Dec. 19-21.
Questions about leaf collection should be directed to the detention center by calling (270) 965-3185.