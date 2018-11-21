Consider avoiding traffic jams on I-24

With heavy Thanksgiving Holiday traffic along I-24, local motorists might serve themselves well by avoiding the interstate between the Lyon County scales and Calvert City.
Long delays are expected in both eastbound and westbound lanes.
The traffic jams are on either side of the Tennessee River Bridge as lane restrictions on the bridge are requiring one-lane traffic in both eastbound and westbound directions. On Wednesday, traffic was backed up about five miles in one direction.
Avoid this particular of I-24 if you are in a hurry.