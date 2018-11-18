YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, November 18, 2018
Fatal accident on US 60 West
There was a single-vehicle fatal traffic accident on US 60 West at the bottom of Moore Hill.
A local man has died. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
The crashed involved a pickup truck and occurred about 1:45am this morning.
11/18/2018 07:36:00 AM
