LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

Join us right here at approximately 6:45pm tonight for LIVE Coverage of Election Returns from Crittenden County Courthouse.
For those who have never witnessed how returns are announced at the courthouse, this will be a real treat. Candidates, party officials and others will be on the main floor of the courthouse, running their own tabulation sheets and watching to see who wins local elections and how Crittenden County voters have weighed in on state and federal balloting. It's a wonderful way to watch democracy at work and we're so glad you will be able to watch this live.
Press Publisher Chris Evans and former Mayor Mickey Alexander will bring you results and commentary.
Just check back right here at The Press Online and there will be a live feed on this page. You may also tune in by going to our Facebook Page.
