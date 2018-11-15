Live Football Game Video Broadcast

The Crittenden Press, in cooperation with the Crittenden County High School Technology Department, will be providing a LIVE GAME STREAM of Friday night's Class A State Quarterfinal football game at Campbellsville.
This will be the very first time for a Rocket football game to be shown Live on the Internet.
A special thanks to Rogers Group and Magnolia Bank Mortgage for making this broadcast possible.
Tune in at 5:45pm (Central Standard Time) for the pregame show. The game begins at 6pm.
A Live Stream Link will be available on this website.