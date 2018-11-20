Livingston man faces charges

Robert E. Mallory, 29, of Smithland has been arrested on a variety of theft charges.
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies along with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources officers executed a search warrant today at Mallory's residence on Heater Store Road and recovered several items taken from thefts and burglaries in recent weeks.
Mallory was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft, felony receiving stolen property and felony burglary.
Deputy Shannon Edging is the lead investigator. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, Accor to Livingston authorities.