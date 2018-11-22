YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, November 22, 2018
Mechanical issue idles ferry today
The Cave in Rock Ferry is temporarily closed today, Thanksgiving Day, due to mechanical issues.
The ferry shut down abound shortly after 11am and is expected to be back up and running about 2pm.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/22/2018 12:10:00 PM
