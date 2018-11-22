Mechanical issue idles ferry today

Fatal accident on US 60 West The victim in this accident has been identified by state police as 58-year-old David Adams of Providence. See this week's printed editio...

Watch Now: Crittenden County at Campbellsville Tonight's Special Live Webcast will be brought to you by

Firemen respond to house fire in county Local volunteer firemen are currently fighting a blaze at a two-story home on Mt. Zion Church Road, which is in the Amish Community near M...

Live Football Game Video Broadcast The Crittenden Press, in cooperation with the Crittenden County High School Technology Department, will be providing a LIVE GAME STREAM of...