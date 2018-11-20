NOTICE: Check your DL before traveling

Kentucky no longer reminds you by mail when your driver's license expires!
With large numbers of travelers expected to take to the skies and roads this holiday season, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is encouraging license holders to check their card’s expiration date to avoid delays at airport security checkpoints and possible citations on the road.
“Driver’s licenses are a common form of identification used for domestic air travel, and checking the expiration date now can save travelers from being grounded during this prime travel time,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “A quick check can also ensure motorists are not unknowingly driving with an expired license.”
Prior to air travel, Kentuckians should check the expiration date on their license, permit or personal ID to make sure it is valid for both their departure and return dates. Identity credentials can be renewed up to six months before the listed expiration date by visiting the Circuit Court Clerk office in the cardholder’s county of residence.
