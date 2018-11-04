YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Press going live from courthouse Election Night
Join Press publisher Chris Evans and former longtime mayor Mickey Alexander, who will host the live coverage. This will be coming to you on Facebook Live, streaming information to your smartphone or computer.
Polls close at 6pm. We will go live shortly after the first results are available. You will be able to find the live stream at The Press Online website or on our Facebook page. Get the highlights Tuesday night, then don't forget to grab a newspaper the following day to get even more detail. The Press will have complete election returns and reaction from candidates in the printed edition, available on newsstands at noon on Wednesday.
This live coverage is brought to you by Edward Jones, KB Pharmacy and Bluegrass Realty agent Kenny Locke.