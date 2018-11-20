Public offices closing for holidays

All city, county and state offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. That includes the senior center, Extension service, animal shelter and convenience center.
The PVA, clerk, sheriff and circuit clerk offices will be open only a half-day Wednesday, closing at noon. However, the judge-executive’s office will be open all day Wednesday.
The public library and federal offices, including the postal service, will be closed only Thanksgiving Day.
The Crittenden Press will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, but the newspaper will be on newsstands as usual next Wednesday.