Response to Letter in Newspaper

I want to take this opportunity to respond to the attack on me in a Letter to the Editor printed in this week’s Crittenden Press by the incumbent County Attorney, where she was responding to a previous letter written by our Jailer Robbie Kirk. In my opponent’s letter, she said – among other things directed at our very respected Jailer who has worked so hard to make the jail an asset to our community – that I was “soft on crime”. Since the Press does not allow any new letters but only responses to prior letters in the week before election, a very well known rule, it was a cheap shot after the bell. Therefore, I want to respond here.
Nothing in my public record, not one thing that I have written, stated or advertised would lead any responsible person to think I would be soft on crime. I have consistently said that I want to be tough and Smart on how we incarcerate. Robbie Kirk, as Jailer, is always, and is required by law, to have cells for county inmates. He has no choice. What can be done though is the manner in which certain inmates serve their time. Teamwork between the jailer and county attorney would increase revenue. The incumbent’s letter demonstrates for the whole county to plainly see, there is no teamwork there.
Jailer Kirk is unopposed. He is going to be the Jailer for four more years. If you want teamwork, and somebody who will be tough on crime but SMART, then your only choice is VOTE FRAZER.
It’s time for positive change. It’s time for teamwork.
Sincerely,
Bart Frazer
Paid for by the Committee to Elect Bart Frazer County Attorney