Thursday, November 15, 2018
School decision in morning
Crittenden County school officials will be checking roads early in the morning ithen making a decision on whether to have classes on Friday.
Stay tuned to The Press online for all of your up-to-date information about school closings.
Crittenden Press Online
11/15/2018 03:05:00 PM
