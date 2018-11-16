YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 16, 2018
Schools on schedule today
Crittenden County schools on regular schedule today but will dismiss at 1:00 for the football game. School will start at regular time today!.Buses will run most roads.
Crittenden Press Online
11/16/2018 05:30:00 AM
